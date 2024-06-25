GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu insists AFCON 2025 dates will affect African players in Europe

Published on: 25 June 2024
Black star, Ghana's National football team player Emmanuel Badu

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has lamented over the timing of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. 

The Confederation of African Football announced that the continental championship will be held from December 2025 to January 2026.

A period in the football calendar where clubs in Europe especially England will be busy, and this could affect the decision to allow their African stars to leave for the tournament.

"It's a very difficult situation but this is our job. This is the kind of job we want to do," he told Joy Sports.

"You need to be there and represent your country, you need to make yourself proud, your country proud so whenever you get the call-up whether it's Christmas time, whether the European club will worry us, you just need to come and do the job for your country.

"It's just unfortunate but we need to abide with it and just go with it. I hope it will not repeat itself because it will bring a lot of chaos for the players," he added.

Agyemang Badu represented Ghana at several Nations Cup and was a runner-up in 2010.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

