Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu: Laryea Kingston's complaint too complex to comprehend

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes that only Laryea Kingston can fully explain his reasons for resigning as the coach of the Black Starlets.

Kingston, another former Ghana international, announced his resignation after the Black Starlets' 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the ongoing WAFU B U-17 tournament, currently hosted by Ghana.

In an interview with Peace FM, Agyemang-Badu highlighted the complexity of Kingston's post-match interview, suggesting it was filled with emotions and other factors that require careful consideration rather than hasty conclusions.

"If you listen to the interview, there are a lot of emotions and other factors involved. When you analyse it deeply, you might end up interpreting things differently and making mistakes.

"Unless he knows the full context, we all recognize Laryea's passion for the nation throughout his career. He worked hard to build himself as a coach, and the FA trusted him with the team, appreciating how he was developing it," Agyemang-Badu said.

He added, "I scouted with him in the Volta Region and witnessed his intelligence firsthand, which makes it even more painful to lose him at this stage. Whether he adopted a European mentality of resigning after not winning a cup or if you consider some of the sensitive words used in the interview, the situation is regrettable."

Meanwhile, Kingston has apologised to various stakeholders, including the GFA and Ghanaians, admitting he could have handled the situation better.