Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu makes first competition action in TEN months as two-star Udinese defeat Genoa

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu played his first competitive game in 326 days as he made a brief appearance for Udinese in their 2-0 win over Genoa in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

The Zebrette won the match thanks to goals from Stefano Okaka and Rolando Mandragora.

The Zebrette fans were in ecstasy mood when coach Igor Tudor introduced Agyemang-Badu as a replacement for Seko Fofana with five minutes left on the clock.

Badu has been sidelined since he underwent a successful surgery in July last year after picking an injury during Udinese pre-season training.

The 28-year-old midfielder was initially billed to be fit to start the season but his recovery delayed, leaving him out for the past ten months.

He last saw competitive action on Sunday, May 6, 2018, during Bursaspor’s 2-1 defeat against Fenerbahce in the Turkish SupaLig.

Coach Tudor will be counting on his experience in the final stretch of the season as they look to maintain their league status.

Udinese are sitting 15th on the standings with 28 points after 28 matches.