Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu pays heartfelt tribute to late teammate Raphael Dwamena

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu expressed his deep sorrow as he paid a touching tribute to his late teammate Raphael Dwamena during the latter’s funeral service at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf in Accra on Friday.

Speaking at the emotional gathering, Agyemang-Badu fondly remembered Dwamena as a talented and dedicated footballer who consistently strived to give his best on the field.

“He was a great guy, very calm, respectful, and he worked very hard,” Agyemang-Badu recalled. “He was out there to feed his family and to make Ghana proud, but unfortunately, this happened. May the Lord keep him well.”

Dwamena tragically suffered a fatal cardiac arrest during a league match between KF Egnatia and KF Partizani in Albania on November 11, 2023. Despite immediate efforts to resuscitate him, he did not survive.

Dwamena had faced health issues related to his heart, including being fitted with a heart monitor in 2017. Undeterred by the challenges, he continued to pursue his passion and became the top scorer in the Albanian league before his untimely demise.

The late footballer left a significant mark in his career, amassing nearly 200 matches as a professional footballer.

His impressive record included 98 goals and 42 assists at the club level, showcasing his dedication and skill on the field.