Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu promises explosive revelation about Great Olympics

Former Great Olympics midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has promised to reveal an explosive secret about the club if they manage to avoid relegation.

This follows accusations by the club's Communications Director, Seth Saint Osei, that the former Black Stars midfielder was selective about which matches he played for the team.

Speaking to Max 89.7 FM, Badu said he would not respond immediately but would reveal everything at the end of the season.

"I do not want to respond now due to the team’s current struggle and my deepest respect for the owner of the club, Amarkai Amarteifio. I will expose everything going on at the club if they survive the league at the end of the season," he said.

Since Agyemang-Badu's departure, Great Olympics have struggled in the Ghana Premier League and are at risk of being relegated at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen what revelations, if any, will be made by the former midfielder and what impact they will have on the struggling team.