Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu raises concerns about negligence of local-based players in Black Stars squad

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has expressed concerns about the absence of local-based players in the latest Black Stars squad, despite notable individual performances in the domestic league.

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo unveiled the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic. The list featured only one local-based player, Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare.

Agyemang-Badu, in an interview on Onua TV, voiced his astonishment, stating that he believes Dreams FC’s striker John Antwi and FC Samartex's Emmanuel Keyekeh deserved to be included in the squad.

“Dreams FC have one striker called Antwi, who has a lot of experience playing in Africa; he’s played in Egypt, and the way he carried Dreams FC on his back and the goals he’s scored in the league and the experience he has, I believe he was a good candidate for the striking position in the team with Inaki missing through injury,” Agyemang-Badu said.

“Samartex’s Keyekeh has been very good this season so I was expecting these two players in the squad, especially John Antwi, who should have been given the needed attention looking at how good he’s been this season,” he added.

The Black Stars currently sit fourth in Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers and must be at their very best to qualify for the World Cup. The upcoming matches against Mali on June 6 and the Central African Republic on June 10 will be crucial, marking Otto Addo's first competitive games in his second stint as the Black Stars head coach.

Agyemang-Badu's comments highlight the ongoing debate about including local talent in the national team, which continues to stir emotions among fans and football stakeholders in Ghana.