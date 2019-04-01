Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu returns to action after lengthy injury layoff

Ghana and Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu returned to the field on Saturday after been side-lined for 10 months due to injury.

The 28-year old made a brief appearance for Udinese in their 2-0 win over Genoa in the Italian Serie A over the weekend.

The former U-20 World Cup winner got injured during his loan spell with Turkish club Bursaspor in 2018.

His last competitive match for Bursaspor was against Fenerbahce in the Turkish SupaLig in May, 2018.

He underwent surgery in July, 2018 which saw him out of action for this long.

He was introduced into the game for Udinese on Saturday with just some few minutes to end the game.

Agyemang-Badu had joined Udinese from Ghanaian club Berekum Arsenal in 2010 after he had played for another Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko and Spanish club Recreativo.

He spent seven-and-a-half seasons with Udinese, scoring ten goals in 166 league appearances, before his loan spell in Turkey.

Agyemang-Badu’s injury has ruled him out of the Black Stars for some time now and with his return he is likely to be considered for the AFCON should he impress Kwesi Appiah in the coming months.

He featured in the last five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, twice helping Ghana to finish as runners-up in 2010 and 2015, and he also played in the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Agyemang-Badu won the 2009 Fifa Under-20 World Cup with the Black Satellites after he had made his international debut for the senior national team against Lesotho the previous year.