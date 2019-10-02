Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu returns to training after two months out with illness

Midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has returned to training after two months out due to a heart related illness.

The Ghana international was rushed to the hospital on August 14th after suffering from bouts of dizziness in training. He was diagnosed of a pulmonary embolism.

The midfielder who missed the nations cup due to persistent injuries had just joined Hellas Verona on loan from Udinese when the set back hit him.

After several test, and under the observation of the club's doctors the 298-year old has been passed fit to start light training.

Badu joined his teammates at training on Tuesday as he continues with his recovery with the Gialloblus.

The former Ghana U-20 star is yet to make his serie A debut with Hellas Verona.