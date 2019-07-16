Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu reveals he will end his career in Africa

Hellas Verona midfielder Emmanuel Agyermang-Badu has revealed that he will end his career in Africa.

The on-loan Udinese midfielder disclosed that he will return home and play for a club on the continent before hanging his boots on an already illustrious career.

The 28-year old former FIFA U-20 World Cup winner left for Europe at a young age after brief spells with Ghanaian sides Berekum Arsenal and Asante Kotoko.

Having spent ten years in Europe, Badu indicated he will end his career with a team in Africa.

"A football very different from the European one, more physical in Africa. I think I will return home to close my career," Agyemang-Badu said at his unveiling.

The Ghana international is a big fan of Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asantte Kotoko and it is believed that he will end his football career there.

Badu joined Hellas Verona on a season long loan from Udinese, with the Yellow and Blues having the option of making the move a permanent one.