Emmanuel Antwi aims to score more goals for new club Kotoko

Midfielder Emmanuel Antwi has expressed his desire to score more goals for Asante Kotoko following his transfer from Great Olympics.

The 24-year-old completed his move to the Porcupine Warriors on Tuesday, signing a three-year deal with the club.

Antwi is expected to play a crucial role for the Ghanaian giants in the upcoming season after a disappointing 2023/24 campaign. Speaking to the club’s media, Antwi shared his ambitions to contribute significantly to the team’s success.

"Scoring is part of me, so I would always love to score more, provide assists, and win trophies as well," Antwi said. "I’m here to serve the supporters of the club, give them what they want, and also achieve my goals. I’m always ready."

Despite Great Olympics' relegation in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season, Antwi was a standout performer for his former team. His impressive form caught the attention of Asante Kotoko, who are keen to strengthen their squad.

Antwi’s arrival is seen as a key addition to the Porcupine Warriors' midfield. He will be hoping to adapt quickly to his new environment and make an immediate impact.

The midfielder’s enthusiasm and commitment to success will be vital for Asante Kotoko as they aim to improve their performance in the upcoming season and challenge for trophies.