Emmanuel 'Baby Jet' Mensah nets BRACE in Romania to rescue point for Sighetu Marmatiei

Emmanuel Mensah scored a last-gasp equalizer to bag a brace for Club Sportiv Municipal Sighetu Marmatiei in the Romanian third-tier on Saturday, 28 October 2023.

The 18-year-old single-handedly dragged his side from two-goals down to draw 2-2 with CS Minaur Baia Mare.

Sighetu Marmatiei went into the break trialing two-zero but Mensah popped up in the 74th minute to pull one back.

His second and the leveller was after 94 minutes.

Last season, the former Young Apostles player played for Romanian giants CFR Cluj.