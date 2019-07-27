Emmanuel Boateng continues scoring form as Dalian Yifang earn victory over Shandong Luneng in China

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng continued with his goalscoring form in Dalian Yifang FC'S 1-0 victory over Shandong Luneng Taishan in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

The 23-year-old who has been impressive in front of goal scored his 11th goal of the season - four goals in last two games after grabbing a hat-trick last week in China FA Cup.

Boateng, who missed out on Black Stars squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. scored the only goal of the match in the 20th minute.

The win propelled Dalian to the sixth position on the log.

Boateng will hope to maintain this form as he seeks a return to the national team.