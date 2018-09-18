GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 18 September 2018
Emmanuel Boateng delivers emotional farewell to Aduana sealing Hapoel Tel Aviv move
Emmanuel Boateng

Emmanuel Boateng has expressed appreciation to his former club Aduana Stars after completing his move to Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv.  

The versatile midfielder has signed a four-year contract.

He leaves the Ghanaian champions after spending nine months with the Dormaa-based side.

''Am really happy to have been part of the Ogya family, thanks to the president, management, coaches ,teammates and our fans for your support. I enjoyed a wonderful season with you,'' Boateng said.

''Playing in Africa was nice and I’m honoured to be part of this and I wish Aduana stars all the best in the upcoming season.''

Boateng, 21, is a product of the West African Football Academy.

