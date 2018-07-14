Emmanuel Boateng finally joins Levante preseason training

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng has joined the rest of his Levante teammates for preseason training despite late arrival.

The Ghana International was given some days off after he represented the country in a double header friendly in June against Japan and Iceland.

Emmanuel Boateng was supposed report on 11th July but spent an additional day due to an extended holiday. The 21 year old finally joined the rest of his teammates as Coach Paco Lopez led his side through some drills and ball work.

The former Moreirense forward enjoyed a stellar first season with Levante, where he went down in record books as the first Ghanaian to score against both Real Madrid and Barcelona in a season.

Boateng's exceptional performance against Barcelona in the La Liga saw him grab the headlines, after his hat-trick ended the Catalans unbeaten run last season.

The Ghanaian is expected to play a huge role for the club next season hence his arrival for preseason.

Meanwhile, Levante will leave Spain on 18th for La Finca de Algorfa for the second phase of the preseason and where they will play a friendly match against Bournemouth .

On the 22nd they will return and depart again, this time to Ermelo, on July 26 and until August 5. On Dutch soil they will play against PEC Zwolle, Twente, Utrecht and Feyenoord . Once back in Spain, Albacete and Real Zaragoza await them .

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin