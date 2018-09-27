Emmanuel Boateng in, Dwamena left out of Levante squad for Valladolid clash

UD Levante coach Paco Lopez has announced a list of nineteen players for Thursday's Spanish La Liga clash against Real Valladolid.

However, striker Emmanuel Boateng will be making the trip to Pucela after has was named by Paco López in the squad and is expected to play a key role for the frogs tonight.

Meanwhile, compatriot Raphael Dwamena has been left out again for a third consecutive matchday squad after missing out on Espanyol and Sevilla.

Dwamena joined the Valencia-based club on a four-year deal from Swiss club FC Zurich this summer and is yet to cement his place in the team.