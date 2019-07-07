Emmanuel Boateng nets BRACE in Chinese top-flight on Rafa Benitez debut as Dalian Yifang coach

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng scored a brace on Rafael Benitez's debut as Dalian Yifang beat Henan Jianye 3-1 at home on Sunday in the Chinese Super League.

The 23-year-old has now found the back of the net in two consecutive league matches.

He has now tallied six goals in eight league appearances.

Boateng's opener was registered on 20 minutes before Yannick Carrasco doubled their lead after 39 minutes.

The former Levante marksman made it three-nil in the 54th minute thanks to an assist from Carrasco.

Brazilian Ivo pulled one back for the visitors in the 71st minute.

Boateng played the entire duration of the match for Dalian Yifang.