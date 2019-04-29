Emmanuel Boateng returns to Dalian Yifang after three matches to play full-throttle

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng made a return to the Dalian Yifang set-up in Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League for his third appearance.

Boateng was named in the starting line-up and lasted the entire duration.

His last appearance was back on 30 March, 2019 when he featured in the 1-0 defeat to Guangzhou Evergrande.

GHANASoccernet.com understands Boateng was not selected in their previous three matches because of the Chinese Super League policy restricting foreign players.

Boateng joined Dalian Yifang from Spanish side Levante for 11 million euros.