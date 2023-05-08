Emmanuel Boateng returns to training at Elfsborg after serving suspension

Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has resumed training with Elfsborg after serving a three-week suspension by the Swedish side for indiscipline.

The former WAFA and Aduana Stars player was suspended on 21 April 2023 and missed the club’s last three matches.

Boateng learned on Saturday that the suspension has been lifted and had to join the group in training on Sunday.

‘’What was said at the meeting or exactly when we decided that he is welcome back, I do not want to comment. Emmanuel has accepted how we handled the situation, now the suspension is over and I will not go into more than that,’’ General Manager Stefan Andreasson is quoted by BT.

Elfsborg, third on the Allsvenskan table, travel to Sirius on Monday.