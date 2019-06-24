Emmanuel Boateng scores brace as Dalian Yifang were held at home in CSL

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng bagged a brace as Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang were held by Tianjin Quanjin at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium.

The striker was on target at both ends of the field after scoring an own goal to deny the home side all three points.

Tianjin Quanjin opened the scoring in the eight minute through Chinese forward Sun Ke.

However, the Ghana international scored two quick goals to put his side in front before half time.

Boateng scored his first in the 33rd minute before adding the second seven minutes later from the spot.

The ex-Levante forward became the villain with 28 minutes left after scoring in the wrong net to prevent his side from securing all three points.

The 23-year old seems to have rediscovered his form after netting three goals in six games for the Super League side since arriving in January.

Boateng did not make coach Kwesi Appiah team for the Nations Cup in Egypt despite being a regular call-up under the former Asante Kotoko gaffer.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin