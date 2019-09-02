Emmanuel Boateng suffers fresh injury in Hapoel Tel Aviv's defeat to Ashdod in Israel

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng suffered a slight knock in Hapoel Tel Aviv's defeat to Ashdod on Saturday.

The former WAFA midfielder came on in the 65th minute for Nir Lax but picked up an injury at the end of the game.

Hapoel Tel Aviv went on to lose the game 2-1 and manager Nisso Avitan was disappointed with the result.

He also confirmed the Ghanaian's injury.

"We were very disappointed. There were good things; we scored goals in stark contrast to the course of the game. Still, the bottom line is a disappointing loss. Going to a two week break and I really hope we can complete the roster in the coming days," he said after the game.

"Emanuel is a quality player, he was injured in preparation and that disrupted our plans. He came in very well today, he is injured again in the end, and I hope it's not something serious."