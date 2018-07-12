Emmanuel Boateng to join Levante preseason squad on Thursday

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng is expected to join the rest of his teammates at Spanish side Levante for preseason on Thursday.

The 21 year old will start preseason with the club today even though the club has already began it's preseason preparations.

The Black Stars forward was handed some days off because of his involvement with the national team, when he featured in the double header friendly against Japan and Iceland.

The former Moreirense striker was suppose to report on Wednesday, 11th July but because the friendly played right after the season he was handed few more days break.

Boateng is the first of the players who had a special permission from the club to reconnect with their teammates.

Meanwhile the players, who reported during for preseason have had their first contact with the ball with which the Santander League will be played, have enjoyed their first free afternoon and will return again to work on Thursday.

Levante will leave Spain on 18th e for La Finca de Algorfa for the second phase of the preseason and where they will play a friendly match against Bournemouth .

On the 22nd they will return and depart again, this time to Ermelo, on July 26 and until August 5. On Dutch soil they will play against PEC Zwolle, Twente, Utrecht and Feyenoord . Once back in Spain, Albacete and Real Zaragoza await them .