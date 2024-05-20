Emmanuel City FA crowned champions of GARFA Division Two Zone 6

Emmanuel City Football Academy has been crowed as champions of the Greater Accra Division Two League Zone 6 after amassing the highest number of points in the zone.

The top performing club put up a splendid performance this season, defeating most of the teams in the zone.

City finished as winners of Zone Six of GARFA 2023-24 Division Two League with 64 points following a 1-1 drawn game with last season’s winners Validus FC in the season's final fixture at Madina Zongo Astroturf on the weekend.

Although, the newly-promoted side Asanka FC at some point in time gave City a run for their money.

Six teams have booked themselves a slot in the Division Two Middle League, which will determine the team secure promotion to the Division One League from the Greater Accra Region as table toppers from their respective zones.