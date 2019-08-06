Emmanuel FC daredevil striker Ernest Adiwoh earns Black Meteors call-up

Emmanuel FC striker Ernest Peter Adiwoh has been handed a call up into the Black Meteors following his cracking outing in the maiden edition of the Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup.

Ghana’s U-23 team gaffer Ibrahim Tanko has called up 24 players to begin preparations for their African U23 Championship double-legged qualifying match against Algeria.

Tanko has extended an invitation to the budding sleek forward after he tallying 9 goals in the aforementioned competition to clinch the top scorer’s gong.

The 21-year-old’s prolific goalscoring return helped Emmanuel FC win the cup as well as the Betway Easter Gala in April.

Ghana will host the Algeria U23 side on September 5th for the first leg tie and travel to Algiers on 9th September for the return encounter.

The winner of the two-legged fixture will gain one of the slots to the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The team is expected to begin camping starting on 7 August in Accra.

Check out the list of 24-invited players below;

GOALKEEPERS

Kwame Baah – Asante Kotoko Richmond Ayi – Hearts of Oak Kumson Augustine – Crystal Palace

DEFENDERS

Christopher Bonny – Hearts of Oak William Denkyi – Hearts of Oak Evans Mensah – Kotoko Issah Yakubu – Dreams FC Ali Ouattara – Medeama FC Kojo Amoako – Ashanti Gold FC Kodjou Emmanuel – Attram de Visser Academy Zakaria Fuseini – Brekum Chelsea Michael Agbekornu – Dreams FC Caleb Amankwaa – Aduana Stars Habib Mohammed – Asante Kotoko

MIDFIELDERS

Briama Forster –Brekum Chelsea Abdul Nuredeen – Vision FC Yussif Oduro – Okyeman Planners Nasiru Hamza – Inter Allies FC

STRIKERS

Akese Akese – Nzema Kotoko Kwame Opoku – Nkwransa Warriors Adiwoh Peter Ernest – Emmanuel FC Eric Dupey – Star Madrid