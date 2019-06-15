Emmanuel FC earn recognition as Kingson, Adiwoh & Nyarko swoop TOP gongs at Jordan Anagblah Cup awards gala

Emmanuel FC coach Richard Kingson, Ernest Adiwoh and Isaac Nyarko claimed big accolades at the Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup awards gala night.

The Blues swept aside every side to clinch the maiden edition of the Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup.

The Teshie-based outfit’s display in the competition did not go unnoticed as Black Stars goalkeepers’ Richard Kingson was honoured with the tournament’s best coach for an awesome job done in guiding the team to triumph.

The former Blackpool FC custodian’s award was received on his behalf by deputy coach of the team Edward Borlabi Bortey, as he is currently in Dubai with the Black Stars who are sharpening their rough edges ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations which is scheduled to kick off in Egypt next weekend.

Captain Isaac Nyarko was also recognized for his organizational sense in midfield for the team as he was adjudged Player of the Tournament.Adiwoh was undisputedly the best forward in the competition, bagging 9 goals in as many games to emerge as top scorer.

The 21-year-old poacher single-handedly carried the team on his back with his insatiable appetite for goals.

The competition which consisted of division two clubs in the Greater Accra region, was organized to honour Mr. Jordan Anagblah, who held several positions in Ghana football until his untimely demise in 2012.

Below is the full-list of awardees at the event;

1.Young promising player: Samuel Boakye from Cedars FC 2.Goal keeper of the tournament Richard Acquah of police Nationals 3. Best Defender of the tournament Muttala Mohammed of Patrons fc 4. Goal of the tournament Eric Kwaku Ampofo of Ausbort FC 5. Best Coach - Richard Kingston Of Emmanuel FC 6. Goalking - Ernest Peter Adiwoh 7. Player of the tournament- Isaac Nyarko of Emmanuel FC 8. Referees of the tournament We honored at the ceremony and special awards went to Bawa Mohammed for best coordinator, all participation clubs were given certificate