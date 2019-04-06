Emmanuel FC livewire Ernest Adiwoh eyes 'perfect' start against New Life FC in Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup

Emmanuel FC star forward Ernest Peter Adiwoh has expressed his eagerness to get off to a flying start against New Life FC in their opening fixture of the maiden edition of the Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup.

The competition will be used to honour Mr. Jordan Anagblah, who held several positions in Ghana football until his untimely demise in 2012.

The highly-anticipated tournament which has been designed for Division Two clubs, will kick-start on Saturday, April 6, and end on Sunday, June 16.

Emmanuel FC will commence the competition with a stern clash against Teshie-based New Life FC on Monday, April 8, at the Nungua Town Park.

"We're looking forward this match as we want to start on a positive note. We know New Life and the brand of football they play but I'm sure they're also aware of our quality because some of us are friends with most of their players," Adiwoh stated.

"On a personal level, I'd like to begin with the same attitude I've exhibited throughout my young career. I'm feeling optimistic because I'm in good shape.

Emmanuel FC were in flying form during the 2017/18 Division Two campaign which was truncated in the aftermath of the Anas Number 12 expose.

Adiwoh was quizzed if his side have kept the same form going into the game on Monday following the long absence of competitive football in the country.

"I'm 100% sure about that because even when football into recess, we were still training and playing friendly matches so I'm upbeat that we'll start with a win.

"Our coach [Richard Kingson] always demand the maximum from us and thanks to him, we have developed that winning mentality which makes us strong against any other side we've faced. Even in the face of defeat, he enlivens us to keep going until the final whistle."

Adiwoh was a member of the Ghana U23 side but was left out of the final squad ahead of the double-header clash against Gabon.

He netted 12 goals during the 2017/18 Division Two league campaign and has added another 21 in 13 friendly matches since football in the country was halted.

The winner of the competition will be awarded balls, trophy and cash whiles the runners up will take home balls and cash.