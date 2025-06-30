GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Emmanuel Fosu Kyei completes move to Bibiani GoldStars

Published on: 30 June 2025
Bibiani GoldStars have completed the signing of Emmanuel Fosu Kyei from Young Apostles on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until June 2028.

The talented midfielder finalised his move today after successfully undergoing medical tests with the Miners.

The deal marks another important addition to GoldStars’ squad as they continue to strengthen ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.

Fosu Kyei, who impressed with his composure and technical ability in midfield for Young Apostles, is seen as one of the brightest young prospects to emerge from Division One in recent seasons.

His arrival is expected to add depth and youthful energy to GoldStars’ midfield setup.

Club officials are said to be excited about the long-term potential of the player and believe he could develop into a key figure for the team in the coming years.

