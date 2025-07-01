Emmanuel Fosu Kyei joins Bibiani GoldStars on a three-year deal from Skyy FC

Bibiani GoldStars have announced the signing of Emmanuel Fosu Kyei.

The midfielder joined the Ghana Premier League champions from a lower-tier side, Skyy FC.

Fosu Kyei, who spent last season on loan at Premier League side Young Apostles, has signed a three-year deal with the club.

The Miners are beefing up their squad ahead of their maiden CAF Champions League participation after emerging as the champions of the Premier League.

GoldStars have already signed Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng, Barimah Baah, Edward Agyemang, Emmanuel Kontor, and Emmanuel Ankrah.

Frimpong Manso and his players will test their readiness for Africa when they feature in the 2025 GHALCA Top Four tournament, which will kick off on August 1.