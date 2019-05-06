Emmanuel Frimpong blasts Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka for poor display against Brighton

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has lashed out at Granit Xhaka for his poor displays against Brighton at the weekend.

Frimpong, who has retired from the game due to injuries, was left furious with the performance of the Swiss during the 1-1 stalemate.

The result means the Gunners will finish outside the Premier League top four this season.

And former midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has criticized the 26-year-old for conceding a penalty.

Is not muatafi is xhaka I’ll rather have a one leg Ramsey than xhaka — EMMANUEL FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) May 5, 2019