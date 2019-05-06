GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Emmanuel Frimpong blasts Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka for poor display against Brighton

Published on: 06 May 2019
Emmanuel Frimpong blasts Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka for poor display against Brighton

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has lashed out at Granit Xhaka for his poor displays against Brighton at the weekend.

Frimpong, who has retired from the game due to injuries, was left furious with the performance of the Swiss during the 1-1 stalemate.

The result means the Gunners will finish outside the Premier League top four this season.

And former midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has criticized the 26-year-old for conceding a penalty.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations