Emmanuel Frimpong blasts "overpaid" Arsenal players Mkhitaryan, Mustafi and Xhaka

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Frimpong has blasted some "overpaid" Arsenal players for not performing at the level same as the huge wages they take.

Frimpong, a former Arsenal player was speaking to The Athletic where he showered praises on youngsters Joe Willock and Reis Nelson.

However, the 27-year old disclosed his dissatisfaction by the performance off senior players Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka.

“I watched Willock against Newcastle,” he told The Athletic. “The guy’s, like, 19 and you can see he wants to take his chance.

"He wants to fight for his place and that’s all you want. Fans love players not because they play well or are fantastic players.

"Fans love players because they can see, ‘Right, this guy is giving everything for this club.’

“Look at Carl Jenkinson — no disrespect to Jenkinson but he was not an amazing player, but even with the little that he had, he was giving it (all).”

“I look at the players," he said. "You can’t blame young players like Joe Willock, but if a player has been bought for £35m, £40m and they’re on like £100,000 a year, the fans are entitled to ask for more.

"I watch Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka. When a club has spent so much money, they deserve to have performances."

Emmanuel Frimpong hanged his boots early this year following an injury ravaged career.