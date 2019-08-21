Emmanuel Frimpong hits out at ex-Arsenal teammate Samir Nasri

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has lambasted ex-Arsenal teammate Samir Nasri — claiming he never respected the France midfielder.

Frimpong has now retired from football but made 16 senior appearances for the Gunners between 2011-2013, becoming something of a fans' favourite due to his entertaining presence on social media.

"I have always had so much respect for senior players," Frimpong, now retired, told The Athletic, when discussing Anderlecht midfielder Nasri.

“You can ask Aaron Ramsey, you can ask Jack Wilshere. I never disrespected anybody.

"But for me, the truth is I've never liked Nasri and I will never, ever like this guy. Even if he gives me five billion dollars, I will still not like him."

Things really came to head during a 2011 Carling Cup tie, after which the pair faced off post-game and were separated by respective teammates.

“During the game, he told me he could buy me," added Frimpong. "That's how stupid this guy is. He probably could then because he had millions, but that's no respect."