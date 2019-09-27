Emmanuel Frimpong insists losing Van Persie was a big blow to Arsenal than Fabregas

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has claimed that losing Robin van Persie to rivals Manchester United was a bitter pill to swallow than Cesc Fabregas leaving for Barcelona.

The ex-Ghana enforcer was at Arsenal when star players Cesc Fabregas and Van Persie left the club for Barcelona and United respectively.

Frimpong claims he was more disappointed with the Van Persie transfer to United in 2012 than when Fabregas left the club a year earlier.

“I think I was more disappointed when Robin went to Man United because at that time he was the captain and he was the best player in the Premier League, and losing Robin was much more of a blow than losing Cesc because Robin was bringing goals to the game, he was winning us games,” Frimpong told Meta Ratings.

“He was playing really well for us at the time so I feel like he was a big blow at the time, and more than when Cesc left.”

“These things happen in football, and you can't control it.”

“It's something that is difficult for the club when you have players who are on less than a year's contract, they want to leave and you want to make money; it makes sense."

Frimpong, who was injury-prone during his time with the Gunners, has hung up his boots.