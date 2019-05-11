Emmanuel Frimpong spots Ajax midfielder as Ramsey's "perfect" replacement at Arsenal

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Frimpong has identified Ajax's midfielder Donny van de Beek as the perfect replacement for Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsey leaves the Gunners at the end of the season after eleven years at the club.

He joins Juventus in the summer, having already agreed a deal with the Old Ladies in the winter transfer window.

The departure of the 28-year old is seen as a big loss for Unai Emery's side, however, former Gunner Emmanuel Frimpong has scouted the 'perfect' replacement for the Wales International.

According to Frimpong Dutch and Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek is the right man to fill the boots of Ramsey.

"Donny V beek will be perfect replacement for Ramsey at Arsenal," he tweeted.

Van de Beek, 22. has been attracting interests from several clubs from Europe including Champions League finalist Liverpool.