Emmanuel Frimpong wants Arsenal to buy Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong wants ex-club rsenal to buy defender Kalidou Koulibaly to fix their defensive woes.

The Gunners have struggled defensively in recent times and have already conceded 12 goals in 7 Premier League games this season.

Frimpong believes the Senegalese defender, who plays for Napoli could be the fix for the London club.

"Our defence is certainly weaker, when you compare it to Liverpool or Man City. David Luiz has been making some mistakes, and in my opinion there’s little difference between Luiz and Mustafi; I would rather see Callum Chambers selected," he is quoted as sayin g by fourfourtwo.com.

"They need to be buying better defenders, like [Kalidou] Koulibaly, who can make a big impact on Arsenal’s team."

Frimpong retired from football early this year following recurrent injuries that have blighted his career.

He however played 16 times for the Gunners between 2011 to 2014.