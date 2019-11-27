Emmanuel Frimpong wants former club Arsenal to sign Kalidou Koulibaly

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong would be happy to see the club to sign a new defender and has suggested they buy Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly.

Frimpong's call is due to the Gunners poor defence this season. They have conceded 19 goals in 13 Premier League games.

‘I watched the game against Watford [Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2] and it wasn’t good,’ Frimpong told Meta Ratings.

‘Our defence is certainly weaker, when you compare it to Liverpool or Man City.

‘David Luiz has been making some mistakes, and in my opinion, there’s little difference between Luiz and Mustafi; I would rather see Calum Chambers selected.

‘They need to be buying better defenders, like Koulibaly, who can make a big impact on Arsenal’s team.

‘Yes, a Koulibaly! They have to improve the defence to challenge.’

Koulibaly has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Premier League but United are the ones who have been scouting him for longer than anyone else.

However, they have never come close to agreeing a deal because Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis values him at ‘triple the price of Harry Maguire’.

But not only is Frimpong worried about the personnel on the pitch, he is not even sure whether Arsenal have the manager to turn the squad around.

‘I don’t know if [Unai] Emery is or isn’t the right man to take Arsenal forward,’ Frimpong added.

‘All I know is that Arsenal players need someone to really motivate them because you can see at Liverpool, every game they are always motivated, they press every team, but with Arsenal, I feel like players are too comfortable.

They have bad games and they are still selected. Even if they have a bad game or a half-decent game, they’re still going to play the next game.

‘That’s the problem with Arsenal at the moment; their squad is just very lightweight.’