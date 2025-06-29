Emmanuel Gyamfi clears the air on Kotoko exit: “I was never a rebel leader”

Former Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has dismissed rumours that he became a rebel figure during his time at the club, offering fresh details on what triggered his challenges while playing for the Porcupine Warriors.

Gyamfi joined Kotoko in 2016 and quickly became a fan favourite with his energetic displays on the wings. Despite his positive start, his time at the club was marred by disruptions, including the 2018 'Number 12' exposÃ© and the outbreak of COVID-19, which truncated multiple seasons.

The 30-year-old was, however, part of Kotoko’s FA Cup-winning squad in 2017 and played a key role in their 2019 Normalisation Committee Special Cup triumph.

Speaking on Opemsuo Radio’s â€˜Pramaso’, Gyamfi revealed that issues began when he declined to join the agency of former CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.

“Things changed when I refused to sign with his agency. That was the beginning of my problems,” Gyamfi said. “I was never a rebel. I only demanded my signing-on fee. The rumours about me throwing a light bill at someone are completely false.”

He recently completed his second stint with Legon Cities and has previously played for Aduana Stars and Armenian side FC Shirak.