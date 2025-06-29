GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Emmanuel Gyamfi clears the air on Kotoko exit: “I was never a rebel leader”

Published on: 29 June 2025
Emmanuel Gyamfi clears the air on Kotoko exit: “I was never a rebel leader”

Former Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has dismissed rumours that he became a rebel figure during his time at the club, offering fresh details on what triggered his challenges while playing for the Porcupine Warriors.

Gyamfi joined Kotoko in 2016  and quickly became a fan favourite with his energetic displays on the wings. Despite his positive start, his time at the club was marred by disruptions, including the 2018 'Number 12' exposÃ© and the outbreak of COVID-19, which truncated multiple seasons.

The 30-year-old was, however, part of Kotoko’s FA Cup-winning squad in 2017 and played a key role in their 2019 Normalisation Committee Special Cup triumph.

Speaking on Opemsuo Radio’s â€˜Pramaso’, Gyamfi revealed that issues began when he declined to join the agency of former CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.

“Things changed when I refused to sign with his agency. That was the beginning of my problems,” Gyamfi said. “I was never a rebel. I only demanded my signing-on fee. The rumours about me throwing a light bill at someone are completely false.”

He recently completed his second stint with Legon Cities and has previously played for Aduana Stars and Armenian side FC Shirak.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more