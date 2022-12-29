GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Emmanuel Gyasi: Ghana forward returns to Italy with Spezia from training camp in Spain

Published on: 29 December 2022
Emmanuel Gyasi and his Spezia Calcio teammates have returned to Italy after concluding a training camp in Spain. 

The Serie A side has been training in Spain during the 2022 World Cup break, holding training camp.

Gyasi, 28, immediately went to work on the field after the team arrived in La Spezia, Liguria.

"They returned late yesterday afternoon from Spain, this morning mister Gotti's Eagles immediately returned to work on the field of the "Comunale" of Follo, a club statement read.

The team has been involved in technical warm-up, technical-tactical exercises and final match for Gyasi and his teammates, who will now have three days off.

The Serie A side will battle Atalanta on January 4 when the league resumes.

 

