Emmanuel Gyasi helps Empoli beat Juventus to reach first-ever Coppa Italia semi-final

Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi climbed off the bench to help Empoli defeat Juventus on penalties and reach a historic semi-final in the Coppa Italia.

Before the game on Wednesday night, Empoli's best performance in the competition was reaching the quarter-final.

Gyasi, who started in the defeat to Atalanta on Sunday, was introduced in the game in the 73rd minute, replacing Jacopo Bacci.

Italian-Moroccan forward Youssef Maleh opened the scoring for Empoli after 24 minutes but French midfielder Khephren Thuram levelled after the break to force the match to penalties.

Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz missed from the spot as Juve suffered another Cup elimination following their exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, it is the first time Empoli are making it to the semi-final of the Coppa Italia and will face Bologna in the next stage.

Gyasi, who joined the club after leaving Spezia, will be hoping to continue their fairytale run in the competition by reaching the final.