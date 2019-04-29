Emmanuel Gyasi hopeful of Spezia Calcio chances of qualifying for Serie B playoffs

Spezia Calcio forward Emmanuel Gyasi is optimistic of their chances of clinching a playoffs spot following a 1-1 draw with Perugia on Saturday.

Spezia started the game brightly after Gyasi combined superbly with Nigerian midfielder David Okereke to open the scoring in the 39th minute.

With the hosts cruising to victory, Federico Melchiorri scored in the 85th minute to rescue a point for Perugia at the Stadio Alberto Picco.

The result left Spezia in 7th position with 47 points with nine games to play.

However, Gyasi believes they have what it takes to pick one of the six playoff spots at the end of the regular season.

”We dominated for large traits, suffering goals in the only opportunity granted and this can only displease us, given that we deserved to take the three points.”

“But let's start from the performance offered today, a good test from all points of view against a team like us fighting to close in the playoffs.”

"The goal? I believed in a ball that saw the Umbrian defenders in the lead, then once recovered, instead of letting me get sore I raised my head and served Okereke who was better placed. Your conditions? I hope it will be back on Wednesday, but it has really suffered a bad intervention that would have deserved to be sanctioned.”

“We believe in the playoffs, we are fine and even today we have shown it despite the final result not seeing us fully satisfied, so we will go to Palermo hungry and determined to find heavy points to seize the goal we all want.”

Gyasi, who enjoyed full throttle of action for Spezia, was rated at 7%, only tying him on level with defender Claudio Terzi following their impressive display.

He has scored three goals in 18 league appearances for the side in the ongoing campaign.