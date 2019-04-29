Emmanuel Gyasi marks high rating in Spezia Calcio draw with Perugia

Spezia Calcio striker Emmanuel Gyasi scored high marks during their 1-1 draw with Perugia in the Italian Serie B on Saturday.

Spezia started the game brightly after Gyasi combined superbly with Nigerian midfielder David Okereke to open the scoring in the 39th minute.

With the hosts cruising to victory, Federico Melchiorri scored in the 85th minute to rescue a point for Perugia at the Stadio Alberto Picco.

Gyasi, who enjoyed full throttle of action for Spezia, was rated at 7%, only tying him on level with defender Claudio Terzi following their impressive display.

He has scored three goals in 18 league appearances for the side in the ongoing campaign.