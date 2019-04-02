Emmanuel Gyasi named in Spieza squad to face Salernitana after injury return

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has been named in the Spieza team to face Salernitana in the Italian serie B on Tuesday evening.

Gyasi has rejoined his Spezia teammates in training during the international break after he was cleared by the team’s medical staff.

The 25-year-old sustained a chest injury during the side's 3-0 win over AS Livorno last month.

But after undergoing a series of medical examinations, the Ghanaian was cleared by doctors at the Sant' Andrea Hospital to start training.

He was however ordered to wait for some time before commencing full time training.

Gyasi as a result missed three league games against Pescara, Padova and Benevento Calcio.

The former Torino striker returned to training on Thursday to partake in preparations ahead of the home game against Salernitana on Tuesday.

He has netted 3 goals and provided 2 assists for the club in the ongoing Italian Serie B season.

Below is the squad name by coach Pasquale Marino for tonight's fixture.

Goalkeepers: Lamanna, Manfredini, Barone

Defenders: Brero, Augello, Crivello, Capradossi, Terzi, Ligi, De Col, Vignali

Midfielders: Mora, Ricci, Bartolomei, De Francesco, Maggiore

Attackers: Pierini, Galabinov, Gyasi, Bidaoui, Da Cruz