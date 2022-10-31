Emmanuel Gyasi: Spezia coach lauds Ghanaian striker’s versatility

Spezia coach Luca Gotti has been impressed by Emmanuel Gyasi's versatility this season.

Gotti praised the Ghanaian striker for filling multiple roles for the club. The striker has also played as a left winger, right winger, and midfielder.

"Gyasi has done two roles, as a fifth and second striker, and a middle ground between those roles. His flexibility so that he can do it. At the beginning of the championship, I had told myself that maybe in that role he was not expressing himself 100%," he said.

"He has always had continuity on the pitch. I like it more and more. We can say that he did not score, but in Salerno, for example, I liked it and he should not have been removed."

"In general, apart from the fact that he still hasn't scored any goals, I'm happy with how he trains, he'll be part of the game."

Gyasi has made 13 appearances in all competitions and recorded one assist.