Emmanuel Gyasi's flexibility identified as massive weapon for Spezia this season

Emmanuel Gyasi's flexibility at Spezia has been identified as his major weapon in the Serie A.

The 28-year-old winger is one of the key players of the Aquilotta team.

Gyasi operated as a forward in the side's first friendly match of the season but also operated as classic winger in the 4-3-3 or the outside field in the 3.5.2 formation.

His flexibility, combined with ease running and tactical sense, makes him a very precious element for Luca Gotti.

The Ghana international impressed heavily for Spezia last season as they escaped relegation last term.

He is expected to be the key man for the side ahead of the upcoming season.

He netted six goals in 35 matches for the Serie A side last season.