Emmanuel Keyekeh shares excitement after Samartex record first away win

Samartex 1996 FC midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh has shared his excitement after his team ended their winless away run of the campaign with victory over Bofoakwa Tano in their matchday 13 fixture.

The game had to be played at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, December 3 2023 as Bofoakwa were serving their home ban imposed by the GFA.

The Timber Giants cruised to a 2-0 victory over Bofo thanks to a well-taken spot kick by Evans Osei-Wusu and Michael Ephson’s late strike.

This was the Samreboi-based club’s first away win of the season and also the first time they had scored a goal on the road. Their last away win was back in May, 2023 against relegated King Faisal.

Emmanuel Keyekeh couldn’t hide his excitement after game. He said: "It’s a very good feeling. We had played several away games without winning. We had not scored a single away goal. So, we came into this game very determined and focused to get all three points."

Samartex return to the Nsenkyire Sports Arena to host Heart of Lions for their next game.

By Suleman Asante