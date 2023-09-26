Emmanuel Keyekeh vows to uplift spirits of Samartex fans following Nations FC defeat

Samartex FC midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh is resolute in his determination to lead his team to victory against Bechem United in their forthcoming match, aiming to boost the morale of their fans following a recent disappointing defeat.

Regrettably, Samartex FC endured a 2-0 loss in an away match against Nations FC during matchday two of the Ghana Premier League.

Emmanuel Keyekeh, a crucial member of the Samartex team, has taken it upon himself to reassure the club's ardent supporters, nevertheless. Following this defeat, Keyekeh is steadfastly determined to lift the spirits of Samartex supporters by promising a courageous comeback in the forthcoming match against Bechem United.

“There is no better way to console our numerous supporters following last Sunday’s defeat than to give them the three points on Sunday. We don’t have a choice, so we are working towards that.”

The Samreboi-based side are aiming to improve on their prior success as they compete in their second season of the Ghana Premier League. They demonstrated their potential and tenacity by placing in the top 10 in the previous season.

After winning their first game of the season against Aduana Stars, Samartex FC suffered a setback when they lost to Nations FC.