Emmanuel Kobi shines with record 18 clean sheets in title-winning season for Gold Stars

Gold Stars FC goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi capped off a stellar 2024-25 Ghana Premier League campaign with an outstanding 18 clean sheets, the most by any goalkeeper this season, playing a pivotal role in his side’s historic title triumph.

Kobi’s commanding presence between the posts was instrumental as the Miners clinched their first-ever Premier League crown. His consistency, reflexes, and leadership from the back provided a solid foundation for the team throughout the season, earning him widespread plaudits and elevating his reputation as one of the finest shot-stoppers in the domestic game.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has enjoyed a remarkable rise since joining Gold Stars from Bofoakwa Tano, who were relegated at the end of the 2023/24 season. Despite Bofoakwa's struggles, Kobi had already demonstrated glimpses of his quality, notably featuring in the MTN FA Cup final where his former side fell short against Nsoatreman FC.

At Gold Stars, however, Kobi has taken his game to new heights. His 18 clean sheets not only led the league but also anchored a championship-winning defense that remained one of the most disciplined and resolute throughout the campaign.

Kobi’s journey from relegation disappointment to league champion in just one season underscores his resilience and growth. As Gold Stars prepare to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League, the club and indeed the nation can take confidence in the presence of a goalkeeper whose star continues to rise.

Emmanuel Kobi has firmly established himself as a cornerstone of Gold Stars' success and a standout performer in Ghanaian football.