Emmanuel Kotei returns from suspension to bolster Kotoko squad for RTU clash

Emmanuel Kotei is set to make his return to the Asante Kotoko lineup after serving a suspension, providing a significant boost ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash against Real Tamale United (RTU).

Kotei, who joined the Porcupine Warriors from Nsoatreman FC during the second transfer window, missed the previous match against Great Olympics due to yellow card accumulation.

His absence was felt as Asante Kotoko suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat on matchday 32 of the domestic top-flight campaign.

With his suspension now served, Kotei is expected to slot back into the starting lineup on Saturday.

His return is a welcome relief for coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, who will be keen to leverage Kotei’s defensive prowess as they face the Pride of the North in a crucial penultimate fixture of the season.

Asante Kotoko currently sit 10th in the Ghana Premier League standings with 43 points, with just two matches remaining in the season. The team will be looking to finish the campaign on a high note, and having Kotei back in defense could be pivotal to their ambitions.