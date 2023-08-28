Emmanuel Lomotey's first league goal secures thrilling 5-5 draw for Ethnikos Achnas in Cyprus

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey registered his first goal for new Ethnikos Achnas in the Cypriot Cyta Championship in an enthralling fixture on Monday evening.

The 25-year-old scored the equalising goal for his side as they came from behind to draw 5-5 with AEK Larnaca in the second match of the season.

Spanish forward Fran Sol scored four of the five goals for AEK, including a penalty, while North Macedonian forward Trichovski Ivan scored the other goal.

Former Cyprus international Marios Ilia also bagged a hatrick for Ethnikos with the other goal coming from Patryk Lipski.

Lomotey scored the equalising goal with four remaining to the end of the match to secure a point for Ethnikos as they drew 5-5 in the end at the AEK Arena.

It was the second competitive start for the Ghanaian after joining Ethnikos on a season-long loan from Swedish club Malmo FF until the end of the 2023-24 season.