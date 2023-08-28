GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Emmanuel Lomotey's first league goal secures thrilling 5-5 draw for Ethnikos Achnas in Cyprus

Published on: 28 August 2023
Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey registered his first goal for new Ethnikos Achnas in the Cypriot Cyta Championship in an enthralling fixture on Monday evening.

The 25-year-old scored the equalising goal for his side as they came from behind to draw 5-5 with AEK Larnaca in the second match of the season.

Spanish forward Fran Sol scored four of the five goals for AEK, including a penalty, while North Macedonian forward Trichovski Ivan scored the other goal.

Former Cyprus international Marios Ilia also bagged a hatrick for Ethnikos with the other goal coming from Patryk Lipski.

Lomotey scored the equalising goal with four remaining to the end of the match to secure a point for Ethnikos as they drew 5-5 in the end at the AEK Arena.

It was the second competitive start for the Ghanaian after joining Ethnikos on a season-long loan from Swedish club Malmo FF until the end of the 2023-24 season.

