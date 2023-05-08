Emmanuel Mensah continues purple patch of scoring form at CFR Cluj

Emmanuel Mensah was on target at the weekend for CFR Cluj U23 in their 3-0 hammering of Simleul Silvaniei at home.

The 18-year-old doubled their lead in the second half.

Mensah, a product of Division One League side Young Apostles, has now tallied seven goals for in eight matches for the youth side since joining in winter.

His goals include the brace against Ripensia Timișoara- in his last four matches for the Cluj U18 side.

His other goals were against Viitorul Cluj and Universitatea Craiova.

Mensah’s target is to gain promotion into the First Team for next season and he seems to be doing a lot.