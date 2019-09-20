Emmanuel Ntim returns from suspension to help Valenciennes draw against Niort

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim returned from a one match suspension to feature as Valenciennes were held at home by Niort.

The 23-year old lasted the entire duration as The Athenians played a 1-1 draw with Niort at the Stade du Hainaut.

Ntim played on the right side of a three back line as Valanciennes arranged an attacking set up on the field.

Ibrahim Sissoko opened the scoring for the travelling side in the second minute.

But Valenciennes leveled on 40th minute through Teddy Chevalier.

The draw means Valenciennes are now two games without a win since beating Clemont Foot.

Meanwhile, they are on a run of four games without a defeat since losing on the opening day to Ajaccio.