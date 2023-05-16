Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor blames Hearts and Kotoko's struggles to recruitment

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor has blamed his former clubs struggles to recruitment.

Hearts and Kotoko have struggled in recent times despite winning the last two Premier League titles.

Both sides failed to go beyond the first round of their continental assignments, leaving the country with limited slots in Africa.

According to Kuffuor, the two clubs can only get to their best if their restructure their recruitment style.

“During our time, all the best players in the country were always joining us, but it’s different now,” Kuffour told Onua Sports.

“Hearts and Kotoko are not attracting the best of players anymore, and it is a major worry. Their management should sit up and restructure their recruitment plans well," he added.

Kufuor won the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup with Hearts of Oak during his time in the local league.